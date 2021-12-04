Omicron Cases: Tamil Nadu’s Madurai To Ban Entry Of Unvaccinated People In Hotels, Malls

Chennai: To contain the spread of Omicron variant of coronavirus, Tamil Nadu’s Madurai today announced that unvaccinated people would not be allowed to enter malls, shopping complexes and other public places from next week.

According to the Madurai Collector Aneesh Sekhar, at least 3 lakh people in Madurai have not received a single dose of the Covid vaccine.

“In Madurai district, 71.6 per cent of people have been vaccinated with the first dose and 32.8 per cent have been vaccinated with the second dose. There are 3 lakh people who have not been vaccinated after the second deadline,” he said.

“One week’s time has been given to people to get at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, failing which those unvaccinated people to be not allowed to enter public places like hotels, shopping malls amd other commercial establishments,” the Collector added.

Worth mentioning, two cases of Omicron variant was reported in Karnataka— the first in the country.

Of the two cases of the new Omicron variant detected in the State on Thursday, one 66-year old is a South African national who had left the country after testing negative, while the other is a local person — a doctor aged 46, with no travel history.