OMG 2 Trailer Release Postponed To Thursday In Respect Of Nitin Desai

Mumbai: The first trailer of the much-awaited film OMG 2, which is scheduled to release today, was postponed to Thursday as a mark of respect to art director Nitin Desai who passed away today.

Actor Akshay Kumar, who played protagonist in the movie, said that he was extremely sad to know about the death of Nitin Desai, and added that the launch has been postponed out of respect for Nitin. OMG 2 is slated for a theatrical release on August 11.

Akshay tweeted Wednesday afternoon, “Unbelievably sad to know about the demise of Nitin Desai. He was a stalwart in production design and such a big part of our cinema fraternity. He worked on so many of my films… this is a huge loss. Out of respect, we are not releasing the OMG 2 trailer today. Will launch it tomorrow at 11am. Om Shanti.”

Art director Nitin Desai, famously known for creating sets of blockbuster films such as Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Lagaan, is said too have died by suicide, according to Mumbai Police. He was found at his studio in Mumbai.

OMG 2 is a sequel to Umesh Shukla’s 2012 film OMG. It featured Paresh Rawal as a businessman while Akshay Kumar played the role of a Hindu God Krishna in the film.

Directed by Amit Rai, OMG 2 features Pankaj Tripathi as a Shiva devotee while Yami Gautam essays the role of a lawyer in the film. It is also set for a major box office clash – Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 also hits theatres the same day as OMG 2 does.