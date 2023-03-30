OMFED milk to become costlier in Odisha from April 1

Bhubaneswar: Consumers will now have to pay more to buy milk as the state-owned OMFED (Odisha State Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation) has announced a hike in the prices of milk to be effective from April 1, 2023.

The price of milk being sold by Odisha State Cooperative Milk Producers Federation (OMFED) in the state will increase by Rs 2 per packet (500 ml).

A packet of 500 ml OMFED Toned Milk will rise from Rs 21 to Rs 23, Premium Milk from Rs 24 to Rs 26, Gold Milk from Rs 24 to 26 and Chai Special Milk from Rs 23 to Rs 25.

OMFED in a statement said that prices of substances which are directly and indirectly connected to milk production have gone up. These include electricity tariff, packaging, transportation and fodder.