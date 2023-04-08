OMDC Staff’s Body Found With Bullet Injuries In Keonjhar

Keonjhar: Body of a Orissa Minerals Development Company (OMDC) staff was found with bullet injuries in Barbil town of Keonjhar district in Odisha here today.

The deceased was identified as Dusasan Barik (55) of Dalaki slum in Barbil, a staff of OMDC at Thakurani here. Prima facie, it appears as if he was shot from point blank range. While the reason is still unknown till now, land dispute is suspected to have led to the crime.

Police and a forensic team reached the spot and conducted an inquiry. Prima facie investigation revealed that and altercation over past enmity led to the murder.

Dusasan was fired at and killed, the police said. Liquor bottles and live ammunition have been recovered from the spot.

Body of the deceased has been sent for autopsy and a case registered, the police added.