Odisha Mining Corporation
OMC Donates Rs. 100 Crore To CMRF For Harishchandra, Mahaprayan Schemes

By Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) contributed Rs 100 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) today for the state’s noble initiatives “Harischandra Sahayata” and “Mahaprayan” Yojana.

Minister, Steel & Mines, Works Prafulla Kumar Mallik handed over cheque to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today at Naveen Niwas in presence of  Additional Chief Secretary, Steel & Mines Department and Chairman, OMC  Deoranjan Kumar Singh,

Under the Harischandra Sahayata Yojana, the poor and destitute get financial assistance to perform last rites of their family member while Mahaprayan Yojana has been implemented in order to help the people to carry the dead body of their near and dear from the place of death to residence.

5-T secretary V. K. Pandian, OMC MD Balwant Singh and senior officials of the Corporation were present on the occasion.

OMC has been contributing to the CMRF for the noble initiatives of the State intending for the welfare of the people. It has also been contributing substantially towards the socio-economic development of the people especially residing in its mining periphery through its various CSR initiatives.

