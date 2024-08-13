OMBADC Supports Farm Ponds Initiative in Sundargarh

Sundargarh/Bhubaneswar: Sundargarh, a tribal majority district surrounded by hills & forests, supports the agricultural community that cultivates various seasonal crops alongside paddy. Recognizing the need for irrigation to ensure good crop yields, farm ponds are being constructed on the land of the farmers. This program not only improves the livelihoods of the farmers but also helps in recharging groundwater.

With the financial support of Odisha Mineral Bearing Areas Development Corporation (OMBADC), the program is being currently implemented across all 17 blocks of Sundargarh district.

This initiative is operational with the support of Directorate of Horticulture & Directorate of Soil Conservation and Watershed Development. Post beneficiary identification, necessary support is provided to the farmers for excavation of farm ponds.

So far, a total of 262 farm ponds have been excavated in the district. Our of these, 238 projects are being implemented by the Directorate of Horticulture, while the remaining 24 projects are carried out by the Directorate of Soil Conservation & Watershed Development. This initiative is financially supported by OMBADC.

“I have 5 acres of land. Earlier, due to a lack of irrigation, good cultivation was not possible. Now, with the farm pond, I am able to grow various kinds of vegetables. The income from this has significantly improved my family’s lifestyle,” said Sanjukta Patel, a farm pond beneficiary of Mangaspur village, Tangarpali block in Sundargarh district.

Like Sanjukta Patel, other beneficiaries in the tribal majority Sundargarh district have constructed farm ponds on their lands. This has not only ensured their sustainable livelihood but also brought notable improvement to their living standard.

Sanjukta Patel added, “Previously, our financial condition was not stable. But with the construction of farm pond, my cropland now has water year-round. By selling diverse crops, I earn around Rs 1 lakh annually. As a result, the financial situation of our family has improved.”

The construction of farm ponds has prevented the farmland from remaining under productive. With water stored in the ponds throughout the year, farmers are able to cultivate a variety of crops and earn decent income by selling them.

Climate change is disrupting monsoon patterns, leading to erratic rainfall in various regions. Whatever rainfall occurs, most of the water flows into the rivers & sea. Meanwhile, the increasing population has also led to higher groundwater usage. Experts thus suggest long-term solutions to increase the groundwater level.

Considering these factors, the OMBADC supported farm ponds, water harvesting projects, check dams, and solar-powered deep bore wells are being constructed in various mineral rich districts. These projects play a crucial role in balancing the groundwater level while aiding in soil conservation.