OMBADC Projects: Chief Secy Reviews Status, Sets Timeline

Bhubaneswar: The projects under Odisha Mineral Bearing Areas Development Corporation (OMBADC) being implemented through various departments have been put on fast track.

Reviewing the progress of various projects at the OMBADC Board of Directors Meeting on Monday, Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy directed departments to ensure quality monitoring of the projects through third party supervision and undertake micro level monitoring and management through independent technical professionals.

He advised that the furnitures, classroom equipments, and general materials necessary for modernization of educational and technical institutions be procured from local micro, small and medium enterprises promoted under Make in Odisha initiative. Target was set to complete infrastructure building civil work projects for by first quarter of 2021.

OMDAC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Uma Nanduri placed the financial and administrative details of health, skill development, technical education, infrastructure development, primary and secondary education projects for review at the meeting.

Additional Chief Secretary Health & Family Welfare Department Pradipta Kumar Mohapatra said, five category of projects like upgradation of health infrastructure estimated around Rs 971.83 crore, improving access to health services estimated around Rs 95.31 crore, improvement in emergency care services estimated around Rs 19.06 crore, telemedicine care project in health institutions estimated around Rs 4.75 crore, and special public health programmes estimated around Rs 207.90 crore are being implemented in the OMBADC districts like Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Mayurbhanj and Jajpur. Apart from that a 150 bedded maternal and child care hospital building in Jajpur have also been taken up.

Secretary Skill Development and Technical Education, Sanjay Kumar Singh informed, “The projects for modernization of Government ITIs and Engineering schools along with skill development of tribal youths have been taken up under OMBADC funding.” The specific activities include placement linked training programme for 1,200 tribal youths estimated around Rs 8.80 crore, construction of 4 hostels and 2 skill development centers estimated around Rs 8.05 crore and pre-recruitment training camps in 4 OMBADC districts estimated around Rs 97 lakh.

So far, 243 youths have completed the training and out of them 132 have been placed in different sectors like plastic processing, electrical , housekeeping, food & beverage, sewing machine, beauty therapy, retail and general assistance. Another 267 youths are undergoing training. The construction of 2 hostels (one for boy’s and one for girl’s) has progressed up to roof level in Mayurbhanj district. Similarly, construction of one boy’s and one girl’s hostel in Jajapur district have been expedited.

Modernization of 4 ITIs – Government ITI Rourkela, UGIE Rourkela, OSME Keonjhar and Government ITI Barbil have been taken up with estimated cost of Rs 47.40 crore. added Singh.

Principal Secretary School & Mass Education Satyabrta Sahu said, “The projects for development of critical infrastructure and other facilities in elementary, secondary. Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya and Kasturaba Gandhi Balika Vikash schools have been taken up under OMBADC funding.”

The specific projects include developing additional class rooms, fire fighting facility, drinking water, electrification, provision of science kits, ICT laboratories, smart classes , CCTV, Wi-Fi connectivity, science laboratories etc. The estimated cost of these projects is around Rs 1,652.20 crore.

Development Commissioner Suresh Chandra Mahapatra along with senior officials participated.