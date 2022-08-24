OMBADC: Odisha Chief Secy Emphasises On More Livelihood & Skill Development Projects

Bhubaneswar: The projects under Odisha Mineral Areas Development Corporation (OMBADC) acquired people’s acceptance and participation with remarkable success in construction, completion and commissioning. Cent per cent of the housing, drinking water ( DW) and social forestry projects sanctioned during 1st phase of ad-hoc CAMPA were completed and commissioned. This was known from the Board of Directors meeting held on digital mode under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Sri Suresh Chandra Mahapatra from Lok Seba Bhawan wherein Additional Chief Secretary Forest and Environment Sri Satyabrata Sahu outlined the issues, and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sri G. Rajesh presented the updates along with new project proposals for discussion.

Considering the importance of the projects for people in the light of OMBADC perspectives, Chief Secretary Suresh Mahapatra approved 6 new projects estimated at around Rs.1,752 cr. Mahapatra directed to include more sustainable livelihood promotion and skill development projects in mining-affected areas. Various departments were asked to sponsor more projects having direct linkage with income generation and enhancement of livelihood opportunities. OMBADC was directed to take up skill development projects for youths from mining-affected areas in collaboration with the skill development department.

The new projects approved included: (1) Natural Farming for year-round crops in 36 Blocks of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Sundargarh districts amounting to Rs. 250.72 Cr. for benefit of 2,49,021 farmers in 216 GPs; (2) Piped Water Supply scheme for 787 villages in 11 blocks of Mayurbhanj amounting to Rs. 856.87 Cr.; (3) Establishment of Comprehensive Rehabilitation Centre for the districts of Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar amounting to Rs. 106.36 Cr; (4) Construction of all-weather connectivity roads for 23 blocks of Ghatagaon block amounting to Rs. 19.64 Cr; (5) Infrastructure development in Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University, Mayurbhanj amounting to Rs. 29 Cr; and, (6) Improving the quality of education in 36 Odisha Adarsh Vidyalayas amounting to Rs. 489.53 Cr.

CEO G.Rajesh appraised that a sum of Rs. 869.42 Cr. was received from Ad-hoc CAMPA. Against this, 29829 pucca dwellings houses of Rs. 402.03 cr; 215 piped drinking water supply projects of Rs. 618.59 Cr; social and farm forestry projects including afforestation and soil and moisture conservation activities of Rs. 56.06 Cr; and Projects for skill development of Tribal youths from 691 mining-affected areas of 29 blocks in 8 districts with the allocation of Rs. 2.04 Cr were sanctioned and implemented through different departments. G. Rajesh added, “ As of now, all Projects funded by Ad-Hoc CAMPA under housing, drinking water and social forestry have been completed, while more than 80% achievement accomplished in the Skill Development project”.

The review showed that under compensation money funds, the OMBADC had a fund of Rs. 19823 cr including the interest. Against this, Board had earlier approved 47 need-based projects proposed by 16 departments amounting to Rs. 15870.50 Cr. All these projects were under smooth implementation with people’s participation. The projects under implementation mostly were from sectors like drinking water, education, health, livelihood, environmental protection, rural connectivity and water conservation.

Development Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Jena, Principal Secretary Steel and Mines Deo Ranjan Kumar Singh, Principal Secretary Finance Vishal Kumar Dev Principal Secretary Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water PCCF (HoFF) Debibutta Biswal, along with senior board members from the Government of India and different State Government departments participated in the discussion.