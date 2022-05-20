OMBADC Aided Projects have Strengthened Livelihood, Empowered Women in Sundargarh District: Oversight Authority Justice AK Patnaik

Sundargarh/Rourkela: Former Supreme Court Judge and Oversight Authority of Odisha Mineral Bearing Areas Development Corporation (OMBADC) Justice Ananga Kumar Patnaik has appreciated the performance of various public welfare projects currently underway in Sundargarh district with financial support from OMBADC. He said the initiatives are benefiting largely the rural and tribal population of the district while empowering women.

“People, especially in rural areas and the tribal population, have been immensely benefitted by the OMBADC-aided projects. It is strengthening the livelihood of the masses. The projects have also enabled an overwhelming participation of women, especially in banana plantation and fish farming while empowering them financially,” said Justice Shri Patnaik following the completion of his three-day tour to the district to review the progress of OMBADC supported projects.

On the last day of his visit, Justice Shri Patnaik visited the water treatment plant at Lalei in Lahunipara block. Afterwards, he enquired with the beneficiaries in the nearby villages if they were properly receiving water from the plant through pipes. Under OMBADC, eleven Mega Piped Water Supply projects are being taken up across seventeen blocks of the district to meet the potable water needs of the population.

He also reviewed the rainwater harvesting project at Lunga reserve forest in Daleisara village. After inspecting the project, he interacted with the members of the Vana Surakshya Samiti (Forest Protection Committee). He also appraised the locals of the importance and benefits of rainwater conservation.

During the three day field visit, Justice Shri Patnaik took first hand stock of various projects covering sectors like livelihood, drinking water, healthcare, mother and child development, education & skill development, environment preservation and tourism promotion activities undertaken in the district with financial assistance from OMBADC. He also interacted with the beneficiaries and stakeholders on the progress and benefits of various projects.

The OMBADC Oversight Authority was given a detailed presentation by the Collector Shri Nikhil Pavan Kalyan on the various projects and welfare schemes in the district during a review meeting on Day 1. This was attended by the district level officials of various line departments which are the implementing agencies of OMBADC funded initiatives.

CEO OMBADC Shri G Rajesh, Officials on Special Duty (OSDs) Shaikh Naeemuddin and Shri Dwipayan Patnaik, General Manager OMBADC (Administration) Shri Sudhakar Burgi, General Manager (Operation) Shri Jayant Kumar Dash, Consultant Shri Partha Mohanty and Team Leader Shri Ambuj Prasad accompanied Justice Shri AK Patnaik during the visit.

During day three of the Oversight Authority’s visit, senior officials of the district including Project Director District Rural Development Agency Shri Bhairab Singh Patel, Sub Collector Bonai Shri Pradeep Dang, DFO Deogarh Shri Magar Dhanaji R. were also present.