Srinagar: The newly-formed government of Jammu and Kashmir, led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, passed a resolution in its first cabinet meeting, urging the Central Government to restore statehood to the Union Territory.

The resolution, drafted by the National Conference, comes after the party secured a decisive victory in the recent assembly elections, winning 42 seats. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah emphasized the importance of this resolution, stating that it reflects the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

“This resolution is a step towards rectifying the decision made on August 5, 2019, when Article 370 was abrogated, and Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into two Union Territories,” Abdullah said. “Our goal is to restore the dignity and autonomy of our state.”

The resolution will be formally presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with Abdullah expected to travel to New Delhi soon. The move has garnered mixed reactions, with some political leaders expressing support, while others, like PDP MLA Waheed Para, criticized it for not addressing the restoration of Article 370.

The Supreme Court of India has also agreed to hear a plea seeking a time-bound restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, adding another layer of complexity to the ongoing political discourse.

