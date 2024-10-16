Srinagar: Omar Abdullah was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir today at a ceremony held at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar. The oath was administered by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, marking a significant moment in the region’s political landscape.

This event is particularly noteworthy as it represents the first elected government in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 and the reorganization of the former state into two Union Territories.

The National Conference-Congress alliance, led by Abdullah, secured a majority in the recent assembly elections, paving the way for his return to the chief ministerial post.

