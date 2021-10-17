Oman Trounce Papua New Guinea In World Cup Opener

Muscat: After Zeeshan Maqsood’s four-wicket haul, opening batters–Jatinder Singh and Aqib Ilyas helped Oman to defeat Papua New Guinea by ten wickets in Group B encounter of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup here at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) on Sunday.

While Jatinder Singh scored 73, Aqib Ilyas knocked half-ton to reach 131. The opening pair of Jatinder and Ilyas barely looked under pressure in the chase. They were solid rather than flashy during the Powerplay, with the first six coming only in the eighth over, off the bat of Ilyas.

Earlier, put in, PNG overcame a disastrous start where they were 0/2, thanks to a national record third-wicket stand of 81 off 60 balls between captain Vala and Charles Amini. Vala was the top scorer of the PNG innings, striking an entertaining 43-ball 56.

However, the middle order couldn’t capitalise, as Maqsood ran through the line-up with three wickets in his second over.

PNG lost both openers in the first two overs of the match with Oman’s new-ball pair of Bilal Khan and Kaleemullah causing havoc. Bilal took the first wicket of the tournament when he got the ball to shape into Tony Ura, who edged onto his stumps. The next over, Kaleemullah foxed Lega Siaka with his outswing, before a straighter one was chopped onto the stumps.

Amini and Vala, though, remained unperturbed and kept up the attack. Amini was the aggressor early on in the stand, getting going with a couple of boundaries.

Maqsood spun the momentum his team’s way, by sending back Norman Vanua, Sese Bau, and Kiplin Doriga in the same over. Excellent work by Nadeem, who held his balance in the deep to take a high catch of Damien Ravu, gave the skipper his fourth wicket. He finished with 4/20.

Oman’s next take on Bangladesh on Tuesday, October 19, while PNG face Scotland in the first match the same day.