Oman Suspends Flights From 24 Countries Including India

Dubai: In order to contain the spread of coronavirus, Oman on Thursday indefinitely suspended passengers flights from 24 countries, including India.

The flights have been suspended until further notice, announced the sultanate’s official Twitter account.

As per reports, the flights from Pakistan, Bangladesh, UK, Tunisia, Lebanon, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Brunei, Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines, Ethiopia, Sudan, Tanzania, South Africa, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Nigeria, Guinea, Colombia, Argentina and Brazil have been suspended.

The ban on arrivals from some of these countries has already been in place since April 24.

Oman on Wednesday reported 1,675 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 280,235.