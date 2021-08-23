Om & Dipu Murder Case: Accused Dilu Nabbed From Rayagada

Cuttack: In a fresh development in the sensational murder case of Om and Dipu Mallick, the Commissionerate Police have apprehended the absconding accused from Rayagada. The accused has been identified as Dilu alias Pradeep Sahoo.

Reportedly, a special team has returned to Cuttack after the arrest of the accused. the cops also seized one gun, three round bullets, and three mobile phones from his possession.

The accused was said to be a close associate of the Dhal Samanta Brothers, sources informed.

Notably, Dipu, who was working as a tender fixer and sharpshooter for D-brothers, was reportedly killed by the duo for showing disobedience towards them.

On November 12, 2013, Dipu along with Om, another aide of D-brothers, were beaten to death by the criminal siblings and their associates in a farmhouse near Ansupa in Athagarh. The bodies were later taken to Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum area and burnt with petrol before being buried to eliminate evidence.