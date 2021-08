Olympics Wrestling: Bajrang Punia Loses Semifinal Bout, To Fight For Bronze Next

Tokyo: Bajrang Punia suffered a 12-5 defeat at the hands of Azerbaijan’s Haji Aliyev in the Men’s 65 kg Freestyle Wrestling semi-final. He can still win a bronze medal.

Bajrang looked more aggressive than his quarter-final and Round of 16 bouts. However, Aliyev produced several moves to win the contest and enter the Gold medal match.

Haji Aliyev is a three-time world champion and a two-time European champion.