Tokyo: India’s Anshu Malik went down fighting against Iryna Kurachkina of Belarus 2-8 in Women’s Freestyle 57kg 1/8 Final.

She still stands a chance to progress if Kurachkina lands in the final.

Anshu started off aggressively, putting puts Iryna out of the Passivity Zone to take 1 point.

However, Iryna eventually wrapped up the bout to enter the quarter-finals 8-2.