Olympics Women’s Hockey: Hat-Trick From Vandana Kataria Powers India To 4-3 Win Over SA

Tokyo: India defeated South Africa 4-3 in women’s hockey pool A match in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. Indian women hockey team has won their second consecutive match, thanks to Vandana Katariya who scored a Hat-trick & a goal from Neha.

During the event, Vandana Kataria becomes the first Indian female hockey player to score a hat-trick in an Olympic match.

India women’s hockey team faced South Africa today and the third quarter ended with a tie at 3-3 with both teams finding the net.

With this, India remained in contention for a quarterfinal berth. Their fate depends on the pool A match between Ireland and Great Britain later in the day.

For India to go through, Ireland should either lose or play out a draw against Great Britain later today.