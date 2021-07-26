Olympics: Sharath Kamal Moves Into Table Tennis Men’s Singles 3rd Round

Tokyo: Veteran India paddler Sharath Kamal on Monday registered a convincing 4-2 win over Portugal’s Tiago Apolonia to advance through Round 2 of men’s singles table tennis at Tokyo Olympics.

After losing the first set 2-11, Sharath picked momentum to clinch the next two. Apolonia, however, won the fourth set to level the match.

(Score: 2-11 11-8 11-5 9-11 11-6 11-9)

Sharath, who is representing India for the fourth time in the Games, will next take on Olympic champion Ma Long of China. The Indian had received a bye in the first round.