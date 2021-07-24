Olympics: Saurabh Chaudhary Finishes At No.1 To Enter 10M Air Pistol Men’s Final

Tokyo: Saurabh Choudhary entered the finals of 10M Air Pistol at the Tokyo Olympics as the top-ranked shooter with 586 points.

The 19-year-old from India ended with a score of 586 and landed at the top of the Qualification table.

However, hot favorite Abhishek Verma crashed out of the event as he could only manage scores of 575.

Earlier Indian Women in 10 Meter Women Air Rifle shooters Apurvi Chandela & Elavenil disappointed as they finished 36th and 16th place, hence, failing to reach the finals.