Olympics: Odisha CM, PM Modi Share Encouraging Words After India’s Loss In Men’s Hockey Semis

Tokyo: While the Indian men’s hockey team 2-5 to world champions Belgium in the semi-finals of Tokyo Olympics today, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and PM Narendra Modi shared encouraging words to cheer the Men In Blue, whose dream of an Olympic gold after 41 years remained unfulfilled.

Hailing the team representing India, Patnaik said, “Well played”.

Taking to his social media handle, he wrote: “Congratulate Indian Men’s Hockey Team for putting up a brave fight in the Hockey Semi Finals of Tokyo 2020 against World Champion Belgium. What they have achieved so far will inspire a generation of sportspersons. Wish them all the best for future.”

“Wins & losses are a part of life. Our Men’s Hockey Team at Tokyo 2020 gave their best & that is what counts. Wishing the Team the very best for the next match & their future endeavours. India is proud of our players,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

“It’s a sad day, because we lost the semis. But still we have a match left, so we will prepare for that bronze-medal game now. We made some big mistakes in the circle and also the PCs. We will give our best in the next match. We will motivate and push each other for that bronze-medal game,” India striker Mandeep Singh said.

The Indians still have a chance to secure an elusive medal from the Olympics as they will feature in the bronze medal match on Thursday.