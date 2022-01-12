Olympics Medalist Lovlina Borgohain Appointed As Assam Police DSP

Dispur: Olympic bronze medalist, boxer Lovlina Borgohain has been appointed as a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Assam Police.

Assam Chief Minister, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday handed over the appointment letter to Lovlina Borgohain in a function held at Janata Bhawan, Dispur in presence of the DGP, Assam Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta and Chief Secretary Jishnu Baruah.

Considering her age, Sarma expected that Borgohain would secure a top position in the Assam Police Service one day and then she would be promoted to the Indian Police Service cadre rank.

Winning the bronze medal in the Olympics by Borgohain in boxing was one of the most glorious moments of Assam’s sporting history, the Chief Minister said.

He said that besides monthly salary, the state government would give additional Rs one lakh to Borgohain for continuing her training in boxing.