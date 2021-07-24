Olympics: Manika Batra-Sharath Kamal Pair Ousted In Mixed Doubles Round Of 16

New Delhi: 12th seeds Achanta Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra were ousted in the Round of 16 match by World No. 1 pairing of Lin Yun Ju and Cheng I Ching on Saturday.

The India duo went down 0-4 — 8-11, 6-11, 5-11, 4-11 in just 27 minutes at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gym Table.

The Indians had to make the 5-1 lead count in the first game to have any chance in the match but Lin and Cheng won eight points in a row to gain control.

With their performance in the qualifying event, the Asian Games bronze medallists had raised hopes of a historic medal at the Olympics.

Manika and Sutirtha Mukherjee will play their women’s singles first round matches later on Saturday.