Olympics: India’s Table Tennis Challenge Ends As Sharath Kamal Loses To China’s Ma Long

Tokyo: Achantha Sharath Kamal on Tuesday lost 1-4 to Chinese defending champion Ma Long in the third round of the men’s singles at the Tokyo Olympics.

Sharath Kamal lost to China’s Ma Long in 5 sets by 7-11, 11-8, 11-13, 4-11, 4-11 in the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020 men’s singles third round Table Tennis match.

With this, came the end of the Indian challenge in table tennis in Tokyo.

Sharath reached the third round at the Olympics with a 4-2 win over Portugal’s Tiago Apolonia.