Olympics: Indian Wrestlers Deepak Punia, Ravi Dahiya storm into respective semi-finals

Tokyo: Two Indian wrestlers — Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Deepak Punia– made their way into the semi-finals by winning their respective bouts in Tokyo Olympics.

Ravi Kumar remained ahead with a hefty lead. The Bulgarian continued to struggle to find an answer to Ravi Kumar’s moves. The Indian wrapped up the match 14-4, wins via technical superiority.

Deepak remained in lead for the most part of the bout but the Chinese wrestler made a comeback late into the game to pull himself level 3-3. In the dying seconds, Deepak bagged two points to take the bout 5-3. A challenge from the Chinese grappler but it was turned down, earning the Indian another point. A 6-3 win for Deepak in the quarter-final bout.