Olympics: Indian Women’s Hockey Team Lose Bronze Medal Match To Great Britain After Tough Fight

Tokyo: Indian women’s hockey team lost the bronze medal match 3-4 against Great Britain in the ongoing Olympic games.

While it was the goalkeeper Savita who was the star of the team in the first quarter, saving two penalty corners, and three field goals attempts, dragflicker Gurjit Kaur came to the party in the second quarter.

Great Britain scored two quick goals at the start of the second quarter, but Gurjit allowed India to get back to level pegging. Vandana Katariya added a third goal as India took the lead. Hollie Pearne-Webb scored a goal to level the scores in the third quarter. Grace Balsdon scored from a penalty corner in the fourth quarter.

India’s campaign, so full of heart, ended in heartbreak and the women in blue were spotted in tears.

However, this was a fantastic campaign from India.