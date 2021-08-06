Olympics Hockey: Odisha CM Naveen, PM Modi Share Encouraging Match After Indian Women Lose Bronze Medal Match

Bhubaneswar: As India’s dream of bringing home the bronze medal by the women’s hockey team at the Tokyo Olympics remained unfulfilled, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and PM Narendra Modi shared encouraging words for the players who were left heartbroken.

Taking to Twitter, Patnaik said, “Congratulate Indian Women’s Hockey Team for putting up a brave fight against Great Britain at #Tokyo2020. Keep your fighting spirit up and keep inspiring. Wish you all the very best for future.”

“Proud of this team. We’ll always remember the great performance of our Women’s Hockey Team at Tokyo 2020. We narrowly missed a medal in Women’s Hockey but this team reflects spirit of New India. Their success at Tokyo 2020 will motivate more daughters to take up Hockey,” PM Modi said.

The history-making Indian women’s hockey team lost 3-4 to Great Britain in a hard-fought bronze play-off match at the ongoing Olympics Games here on Friday.

The Indian women had already created history and surpassed all expectations by entering the semifinals of the Games for the first time.

But the maiden Olympic medal remained out of bounds as world no.4 Great Britain, who were gold-winners in the 2016 Rio Games, came out on top in the pulsating encounter.