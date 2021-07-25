Sydney: Australia won the gold medal in the women’s 4×100 freestyle relay at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday in a world record time of 3:29.69.

Canada won silver in 3:32.78 and the bronze went to the United States in 3:32.81.

