Olympics 2020: India Men’s Hockey Team Loses To Australia In Pool A Match
Tokyo: India’s men’s hockey team suffered their first defeat at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics as they lost to Australia by 1-7 in their second Pool A match here on Sunday.
Dilpreet Singh scored the consolation for India, with Tim Brand, Joshua Beltz, Daniel James Beale, Flynn Andrew Ogilvie, Jeremy Thomas Hayward scoring a goal each for Australia. Blake Govers scored a brace for the winners.
Meanwhile, Hockey India in a tweet said, “Not a great day at work for the #MenInBlue, but this will pump us to come back a lot stronger! Blue heart.”
<>
Not a great day at work for the #MenInBlue, but this will pump us to come back a lot stronger! 💙#INDvAUS #HaiTayyar #IndiaKaGame #TokyoTogether #StrongerTogether #Tokyo2020 #HockeyInvites #TeamIndia #Hockey pic.twitter.com/xdnJpUvivu
— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) July 25, 2021
</>
Both teams won their opening games and will be looking to consolidate their position on top of their group with a win at the Oi Hockey Stadium.
India beat New Zealand 3-2 in a closely contested encounter on Saturday.