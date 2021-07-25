Olympics 2020: India Men’s Hockey Team Loses To Australia In Pool A Match

Tokyo: India’s men’s hockey team suffered their first defeat at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics as they lost to Australia by 1-7 in their second Pool A match here on Sunday.

Dilpreet Singh scored the consolation for India, with Tim Brand, Joshua Beltz, Daniel James Beale, Flynn Andrew Ogilvie, Jeremy Thomas Hayward scoring a goal each for Australia. Blake Govers scored a brace for the winners.

Meanwhile, Hockey India in a tweet said, “Not a great day at work for the #MenInBlue, but this will pump us to come back a lot stronger! Blue heart.”

<>

</>

Both teams won their opening games and will be looking to consolidate their position on top of their group with a win at the Oi Hockey Stadium.

India beat New Zealand 3-2 in a closely contested encounter on Saturday.