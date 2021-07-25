Olympics: 18-YO Ahmed Hafnaoui Of Tunisia Wins Gold In Men’s 400m Freestyle

Tokyo: 18-year-old Tunisian swimmer Ahmed Hafnaoui shocked the world as he won gold in the men’s swimming 400m freestyle here on Sunday.

Hafnaoui raced a sizzling final 50m to touch in 3:43.36 and overhaul Australian Jack McLoughlin (3:43.52) and US swimmer Kieran Smith (3:43.94), who took bronze.

Elijah Winnington, who shocked Mack Horton at the Australian trials to deny his countryman the chance of defending his Olympic title, led through 100m.

But McLoughlin hauled him in by the 200m mark and looked destined for gold until Hafnaoui’s burst of electric speed as he zeroed in on the finish line.

On the other hand, Japanese swimmer Yui Ohashi claimed the women’s 400m individual medley title and burst into tears after winning in four minutes and 32.08 seconds. Emma Weyant (4:32.76) and Hali Flickinger (4:34.90), both from the United States, took the silver and the bronze respectively.

Rio Olympic champion Katinka Hosszu of Hungaria finished fifth in 4:35.98.

Meanwhile, American swimmer Chase Kalisz touched home first in four minutes and 09.42 seconds to clinch gold in the men’s 400m individual medley. This is the first swimming gold for Team USA in Tokyo.

Kalisz’ compatriot Jay Litherland finished second in 4:10.28. Australia’s Brendon Smith took the bronze 0.1 second after Litherland.