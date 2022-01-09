Olympic Organising Body Refutes Reports Of Athlete With COVID-19 Entering Into Beijing

Beijing: Beijing Organizing Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games on Sunday dismissed reports that a Spanish athlete who tested positive for COVID-19 visited downtown Beijing.

“During the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, all overseas athletes and other relevant personnel will be strictly isolated from the local community from their entry to departure in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Beijing 2022 Playbook. Please do not believe in or spread rumours,” Xinhua News Agency reported citing the statement.

The 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing will be held from February 4-20. The massive security deployment and checks are being carried out by China soon before the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Meanwhile, in an effort to conduct Winter Olympics next month hassle-free, China is adamant about implementing a Zero-COVID policy, further complicating problems for its citizens.