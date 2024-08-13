Olympic-medalist Indian hockey team receives warm welcome at Delhi airport

New Delhi: After securing a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics, the Indian Hockey Team received a grand welcome at Delhi Airport on Tuesday.

A large crowd gathered at Delhi Airport to catch a glimpse of the Paris Olympics bronze medalists. The Indian hockey players were welcomed with the sounds of dhols.

The initial group of the Indian men’s hockey team arrived at New Delhi Airport on Saturday. The remaining players, who attended the closing ceremony of the Summer Games 2024, arrived on Tuesday.

Players such as PR Sreejesh, Abhishek Nain, Amit Rohidas, and Sanjay were among those who landed in the national capital today.

Team member Sumit Valmiki commented, “It feels great. The whole of India is showing us love…You can see the atmosphere throughout the country…With more love, we will perform even better. Sreejesh was outstanding throughout the tournament. Our bronze win is thanks to him…”

The Paris Olympics closing ceremony took place on Sunday night. India secured the 71st position in the medals tally, while the United States of America finished first with a total of 126 medals.

On Thursday, captain Harmanpreet Singh scored twice, and PR Sreejesh’s crucial saves helped India clinch the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics with a 2-1 win over Spain at the Yves du Manoir Stadium in France.

Guided by coach Craig Fulton, India made history by winning consecutive bronze medals at the Olympics. Harmanpreet Singh’s goals (30′, 33′) secured the victory, while Marc Miralles (18′) scored for Spain.

Amidst an electrifying atmosphere, the Indian team emerged victorious despite trailing 0-1 after the first quarter. Sreejesh, in his final match for India, was visibly emotional as he and the team celebrated this significant achievement in India’s hockey legacy.

For the first time in 52 years, since the 1972 Munich Olympics, India has won back-to-back bronze medals in hockey.