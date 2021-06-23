Olympic Day: PM Modi Lauds All Indian Olympians, Wishes Athletes For Tokyo Olympic

New Delhi: On Olympic Day today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has conveyed the pride that nation feels for those who have represented India in various Olympics over the years. He also wised the best to the Indian contingent for Tokyo Olympic.

The PM took Twitter and wrote:

“Today, on Olympic Day, I appreciate all those who have represented India in various Olympics over the years. Our nation is proud of their contributions to sports and their efforts towards motivating other athletes.

In a few weeks, @Tokyo2020begins. Wishing the very best to our contingent, which consists of our finest athletes. In the run up to the games, here is an interesting quiz on MyGov. I urge you all, specially my young friends to take part.”

