Bhubaneswar:In a heartwarming celebration of love, Ollywood star Elina Samantray tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend, Anurag Panda, in a grand Odia ceremony held in Bali, Indonesia.

The couple, who have been close friends for many years, exchanged vows on November 17, 2024, surrounded by close family and friends.

The wedding was a beautiful blend of tradition and modernity. Elina looked resplendent in a blue lehenga paired with a red dupatta and traditional jewelry, while Anurag complemented her in an embroidered cream sherwani. The couple shared their joy with fans by posting a series of emotional and candid photos on Instagram, capturing moments from their special day, including the sindoor (vermillion) application and various wedding rituals.

The ceremony followed Hindu traditions and was marked by heartfelt moments, with the couple getting teary-eyed during the rituals. The wedding photos quickly went viral, with fans and celebrities pouring in their congratulations. Bhoomika Dash, Asima Panda, and Anu Choudhury were among the many who extended their best wishes to the newlyweds.

Elina, who rose to fame after winning the first season of the reality show “Kie Heba Mo Heroine,” has starred in several hit films, including “Ishq Tu Hi Tu,” “Jaga Hatare Pagha,” and “Love Station.” Anurag, known for his low-key presence, has been a supportive partner throughout her career.