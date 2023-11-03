Ollywood singer Debesh Pati arrested on charges of “betraying” girlfriend

Bhubaneswar: Popular Ollywood singer Debesh Pati has been arrested on the charges of establishing physical relationship with a girl on the pretext of marriage and subsequently dumping her. Based on a complaint by the victim, Nayapalli police registered a case 103/2023 and arrested the singer.Pati was later produced before a court, police said adding that further probe into the incident was on.

Reports from reliable sources state that the arrest was made on the charges of misbehaviour and money extortion from a young woman after promising her marriage. Singer Debesh Pati originally belongs from Jajpur.

Pati had befriended the girl, who hails from Bhadrak, on the pretext of marriage. It was alleged that he repeatedly kept physical relations with her on the false promise of marriage and also bungled a huge amount of money from her.Later, he cheated on her and tried to distance himself when she approached him to return her money. The victim has also accused Pati of mental and physical torture and sexual assault.

The victim approached Nayapalli police and lodged a complaint in this regard. Based on the complaint, the Nayapalli police arrested him from Jajpur.