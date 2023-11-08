Ollywood producer Tutu Nayak gets bail in lady journalist assault case

Bhubaneswar: Odia film producer Tutu Nayak receives bail in connection with lady journalist thrashing case in Odisha’s capital city of Bhubaneswar.

Tutu Nayak has been granted bail today, with land worth 50,000 rupees used as a surety. The Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate (Sdjm) Court in Bhubaneswar awarded him bail following his arrest on Saturday in connection with a case involving the assault and harassment of female journalists.

The incident had sparked widespread resentment with members of Odisha Women in Media (OWM), a platform for female professionals condemning the incident and demanding action against the producer.

The OWM members had also met the Bhubaneswar DCP and submitted a memorandum in this connection. The association members also urged the top cop to ensure a safe environment for the working female journalists in the city.