Ollywood director Trupti Biswal passes away in bike accident

Bhubaneswar: Trupti Biswal, a noted director in the Ollywood film industry as well as television and jatra, tragically passed away in a bike accident in Bhubaneswar on Monday.

According to available information, Biswal was involved in a bike accident yesterday and was immediately taken to Ashwini Hospital for medical attention. Despite receiving treatment, he unfortunately succumbed to his injuries today.

Trupti Biswal had started his career in Ollywood as an assistant to renowned filmmaker late Hara Patnaik. Later, he directed a few popular mega TV soaps including ‘Suna Kalash’ and ‘Gayatri’.

He was the director of an Odia film ‘Jai Sriram’, in which Ollywood actor Bobby Mishra had made a debut opposite Bhojpuri actress Antara Biswas, popularly known as Monalisa.

Throughout his career, Trupti Biswal directed numerous highly acclaimed TV shows, including popular titles such as Ahankar, Bandhan, Suna Kalasa, Ahuti, Gayatri, Kichi Luha Pijaye Otha, To Dehe Bolide Mo Deha Kala, and Mangula Kanya. His directorial contributions left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry and garnered him a loyal fanbase.