Ollywood actor Raimohan Parida passes away; Suicide suspected

Bhubaneswar: In a tragic incident, noted Odia film actor and jatra artiste Raimohan Parida, who is known for his negative roles, was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Friday.

As per initial reports, Parida found hanging at his residence at Prachi Vihar here today. He was 58.

Born on July 10, 1963, Raimohan Parida has acted in over 100 Odia and Bengali films.

Raimohan Parida initiated his career in Odia film through ‘Sagar’. Besides he has more than 100 films including many hit Odia films to his credit including ‘Bandhana’, ‘Asibu Kebe Saji Mo Rani’, ‘Tu Thile Mo Dara Kahaku’, ‘Neija Re Megha Mote’, ‘Chhati Chiridele Tu’, ‘ Kalishankar’, ‘Toh Bina Mo Kahani Adha’, ‘Toh Pain Nebi Mu Sahe Janama’, ‘ De Maa Shakti De’, ‘Rakate Lekhichi Naa’, ‘Mo Mana Khali Tumari Pain’, ‘Udandi Seeta’. He has also acted in many TV serials.

Parida is a recipient of Odisha State Film Award. He has also got Abhinandia puraskar.