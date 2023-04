Oliver Dowden Replaces Dominic Raab As New Deputy PM Of UK

London: The British government named Oliver Dowden deputy prime minister on Friday, replacing Dominic Raab who resigned earlier in the day following a report into claims he bullied colleagues.

As deputy prime minister, Dominic Raab had no formal powers but stepped in for the prime minister if he was away from parliament or incapacitated.

Oliver Dowden currently serves as cabinet office minister in Rishi Sunak’s government. He was previously chairman of Rishi Sunak’s Conservative Party but resigned from that post last June after two crushing by-election defeats for the party.

In the same announcement, lawmaker Alex Chalk was appointed new justice minister, a position which was previously held by Dominic Raab.