Olive Ridley Turtle Conservation: ‘Fisher Friend Mobile App’ To Alert Boats To Stay Out Of No-Fishing Zones

Bhubaneswar: The Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Department, in collaboration with M S Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF), has developed a customized ‘Fisher Friend Mobile Application (FFMA)’ aimed at alerting fishermen regarding the ‘No-fishing zones’ declared for Olive Ridley Turtle Conservation including the Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary.

This offline mobile application can be downloaded freely by fishermen and boat crew members so that they can clearly know the GPS locations and the boundaries of the no-fishing zones.

During the launch of the Mobile Application, Dr. Arun Kumar Sahoo, Hon’ble Minister Fisheries & Animal Resources Development emphasised the commitment of the State Government in the conservation of the endangered Olive Ridley turtles. He stated that this mobile application will not require any cellular coverage network and will work in offline mode in the outer sea which will help in alerting the fishing boats to stay away from the fishing ban areas where the turtles congregate for mass nesting. Each year, the Olive Ridley turtles congregate near Dhamara River Mouth, Devi River Mouth, Rushikulya River Mouth and along the Gahirmatha Marine Wildlife Sanctuary for mass nesting.

The Mobile application also have additional features for providing fishing boats with near real-time information regarding weather, potential fishing zones, ocean state forecasts, disaster alerts and other information provided by the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information System (INCOIS), which will further strengthen the safety and security of the fishermen, while at sea. This free mobile application will benefit more than 22,000 of fishing boats including trawlers, motorised and non-motorised boats which are plying from various fishing harbours and fish landing centres involving more than 1.50 lakh active marine fishers.

There is a sustainable growth in marine fisheries sector in Odisha reaching a production of 1.72 lakh metric tons in 2020-21. The seafood exports to international markets from the state has increased nine-fold during the last 20 years from Rs. 379 Crore in 2000-01 to Rs. 3,243 Crore in 2019-20 and the quantity of seafood export has increased from 10,640 MT to 66,650 MT during the same period.

Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Fisheries and ARD Department Sri R. Raghuprasad and Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) Sri Sashi Paul addressed the function. Director, Fisheries Sri Amruti Ranjan Pradhan gave the welcome address and Addl. Director (Technical), Fisheries Sri Debananda Bhanja gave the vole of thanks. Fishermen and officers of the Fisheries Department from 11 locations in the State joined the launching programme through video conferencing.