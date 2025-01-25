The 207th Board of Directors meeting of Odisha Lift Irrigation Corporation Ltd (OLIC) was held on 24.01.2025 under the Chairmanship of Smt. Anu Garg, IAS, Development Commissioner-cum-Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Water Resources and Chairperson of OLIC in the presence of Alok Kumar Kar, IAS, Managing Director and the Director of the Board.

After discussion, the Board has approved the proposal of a Tender for the installation of 500 Nos. Solar Deep Bore wells in Kandhamal District, 600 Nos. in Mayurbhanj District, 300 Nos. in Deogarh District, 700 Nos. in Koraput District, 1000 Nos. in Nabarangpur District and 1000 Nos. in Nuapada District.

The board has also approved the Recruitment of 261 Nos. of Technical and non-technical personnel against sanctioned vacant posts along with the Sanction of an additional 4% D.A in favour of regular employees of Corporation w.e.f 01.07.2022.