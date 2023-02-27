Olaf Scholz asks more Indian techies to consider working in Germany

New Delhi: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, wrapping up a two-day visit to India, urged the country’s IT specialists and other skilled workers to consider working in Germany.

Looking for ways to tackle labor shortages in Europe’s largest economy, Scholz said his coalition government was planning to reduce immigration hurdles and introduce a point-based system that would grant visas even to specialists who don’t yet have a firm job offer in hand.

He offered no specifics on how many workers Germany hopes to attract from India.

“I am quite sure that many will want to take advantage of the opportunities to work as skilled workers in Germany,” Scholz told reporters during a visit at software company SAP Labs India in Bangalore, where he held a roundtable discussion with workers.

“We need this in all areas of employment, but of course especially when it comes to skills such as those we have seen today in the area of software and IT development,” Scholz said.

Here is a look at the changes in Germany’s immigration policy

According to the German chancellor, Germany will need many skilled workers to meet the demand for software development in the country.

He said that it should be possible, initially, for people to arrive in Germany without a concrete job offer.

Relaxing language requirements would also help to make Germany a more attractive destination to sought-after professionals who might otherwise be lured to English-speaking countries.

“It is clear that anyone who comes to Germany as an IT specialist can first easily converse with all his or her colleagues in English because many in Germany can speak English,” Scholz said, adding that German could be learned later, DW reported.

“A lot of reform proposals have already been collected and we are continuing to work on them,” Scholz said.

During his official trip to India, Scholz visited IT firms in Bengaluru and praised India’s “booming” software development sector, stating that Germany wants to benefit from the talent in India and recruit and attract workers to Germany. Scholz also mentioned that around 1800 German companies are active in India and have given thousands of jobs.

The move to ease visa restrictions is part of Germany’s broader efforts to address its shortage of skilled workers. The country’s aging population, combined with a declining birth rate, has created a situation where there are fewer young people entering the workforce to replace retiring workers. As a result, Germany has been actively recruiting skilled workers from abroad, and Scholz’s visit to India is a reflection of this effort.