Ola Electric Buyers To Get Charging Cost From Company

New Delhi: Ola Electric on Thursday announced that it will reimburse the cost of charging its electric scooter customers.

The company said in a statement that it posted on Twitter that, despite attempts made by groups with vested interests, such as the recent narrative regarding charger pricing, the electric vehicle industry has experienced unprecedented success in the past few years.

“As a leader of the industry we remain committed to putting our customers first. Therefore, setting aside the technicalities and as an example for others to follow, we have decided to reimburse the charger monies to all eligible customers,” it stated.

According to the company, this move will not only show that the company is committed to the EV revolution, but it will also help build trust and provide customers with more value.

The amount Ola intended to reimburse was not specified in detail.

According to earlier reports, which cited government officials, the amount was approximately Rs 130 crore.

TVS Motor Company announced on Wednesday that customers who paid more than the FAME scheme’s threshold limit will receive a refund of approximately Rs 20 crore as a goodwill benefit.

After it was discovered that Okinawa Autotech and Hero Electric were in violation of the FAME-II Scheme’s localisation requirements, the government issued notices requesting their debarment from the program and the return of incentives claimed since FY20.

The government has recently reopened audits for 2020 and 2021 based on anonymous emails in which all companies were importing components that weren’t made in India.

The scheme known as FAME II—Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles in India—went into effect on April 1, 2019, and was intended to last for a total of three years. It was later extended for an additional two years, until March 31, 2024—that is, until then.

