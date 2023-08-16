OKAYA EV Unveils Exclusive Dealership Center in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Okaya EV, a leading electric vehicle manufacturer announced the grand opening of its state-of-the-art Exclusive Center in Bhubaneswar.

This innovative space promises to revolutionize the way consumers interact with electric vehicles, showcasing Okaya EV’s commitment to sustainable transportation and cutting-edge technology.

Visitors to the exclusive centre will be immersed in a world of electric mobility, where they can explore Okaya EV’s diverse product portfolio firsthand. Okaya EV’s scooter portfolio includes high-speed and low-speed models such as the Faast F4, Faast F3, F2B, and F2T in the Faast series product line. While Classiq+ and Freedum models are part of the low-speed segment

Notably, Okaya EV’s product lineup features the groundbreaking LFP (Lithium Ferro Phosphate) battery technology, setting new standards for energy density, longevity, and environmental friendliness. LFP batteries also ensure safety, which is the core of Okaya EV’s ethos. From advanced driver assistance systems to rigorous crash-test evaluations, Okaya EV ensures that customers can confidently embrace electric mobility without compromising on safety.

The Okaya EV Dealership in Bhubaneswar is now open to the public, welcoming visitors to explore, engage, and embark on a journey towards a greener and safer future of transportation.