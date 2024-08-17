Okaya Electric Vehicles Joins Hands with udChalo to Empower India’s Defence Community

New Delhi: Okaya Electric Vehicles, a leading name in the Indian electric mobility space, is proud to announce its strategic partnership with udChalo, a premier platform dedicated to serving the needs of defence and paramilitary personnel and their families.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Okaya EV’s mission to provide sustainable and innovative transportation solutions to those who serve our nation.

udChalo’s unique audience, comprising over 2.4 crore defence and paramilitary personnel and their families, offers Okaya EV a focused and verified market that aligns perfectly with the brand’s values. By listing the Okaya EV’s flagship products—Faast F4, Faast F2B, Freedum, and Ferrato—on udChalo, the brand aims to address the specific needs and preferences of this distinguished community, offering them reliable, eco-friendly mobility options.

Okaya’s presence on udChalo is amplified through a combination of online and offline channels. udChalo’s Sadar Bazaar, an online marketplace, ensures wide digital visibility, while the 70 physical outlets within cantonments and military stations provide direct, hands-on access to our products.

This dual approach not only broadens our reach but also allows potential customers to experience our electric vehicles firsthand, with opportunities for test drives in collaboration with our dealer network.

The partnership with udChalo allows Okaya EV to engage in more precise and cost-effective marketing efforts. By targeting a specific audience, Okaya EV can effectively communicate the benefits of its electric vehicles, ensuring that its products reach those who will truly appreciate their value.

Okaya’s products are proudly ‘Made in India,’ and this resonates deeply with udChalo’s audience. Referrals from defence personnel, who hold our nation’s values at their core, will significantly enhance the credibility and appeal of our electric vehicles. This patriotic endorsement will not only influence potential buyers but will also reinforce Okaya’s commitment to supporting local industries and contributing to the nation’s sustainable growth.

Commenting on this strategic partnership, Mr Anshul Gupta, Managing Director of Okaya EV said, “We are immensely proud to associate with udChalo, a platform that stands as a pillar of support for our defence forces. At Okaya, we have always believed in the power of innovation and sustainability, and through this partnership, we aim to offer our brave soldiers and their families the best in electric mobility. This association is a testament to our commitment to the nation, and we look forward to building a greener, more self-reliant India together.”u

Commenting on this strategic partnership, Col. DB Tingre from udChalo said, “We at udChalo are extremely proud to partner with Okaya Electric Vehicles in this strategic initiative to bring sustainable mobility solutions to the brave men and women of our defence and paramilitary forces. Our collaboration with Okaya EV aligns with our mission to serve those who serve our nation by providing them with access to reliable, eco-friendly, and innovative products.

This partnership not only reflects our commitment to enhancing the quality of life for our community but also underscores our shared values of supporting ‘Make in India’ initiatives. We believe that the introduction of Okaya’s electric vehicles to our platform will resonate strongly with our audience, offering them transportation solutions that are practical and made in India. Together with Okaya, we look forward to driving a future that is not only greener but also more self-reliant, in line with the ethos of our nation.”

Through this partnership, Okaya Electric Vehicles aims to deepen its connection with the defence community, providing them with sustainable mobility options that are not only eco-friendly but also aligned with the values they cherish.

Okaya’s listing on udChalo is just the beginning of a long-term commitment to making electric mobility accessible and desirable for all members of our armed forces and their families.