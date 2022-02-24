OJS 2021 Preliminary Exam To Be Held On March 27

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has announced the date for the Odisha Judicial Services (OJS-2021) Prelims on its official website.

Candidates who have successfully applied for the OPSC OJS-2021 can download the OPSC OJS Prelims Exam Date 2022 Notice through OPSC’s official website.

“The centre list and roll numbers tagged to each centre shall be published later,” the notice read.

“According to the notice released, the OPSC will be conducting the prelims exam for Odisha Judicial Services (OJS-2021) on March 27, 2022. The exam will be held on March 27 (Sunday) from 10 am to 11:30 am and 10 am to 12 noon for PwD candidates,” the notice stated.