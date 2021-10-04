OJEE To Conduct Web Counselling From Tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) on Monday announced that its web-based counselling for MBA, MCA, M.Tech, M.Arch, M.Plan, M.Pharm, Le-Tech (Diploma), Le-Tech (B.Sc), Le-Pharm and Int. MBA programmes will begin tomorrow.

In an official notification, OJEE said, “OJEE web-based counselling process for MBA, MCA, M.Tech, M.Arch, M.Plan, M. Pharm, LE-Tech (Diploma), LE-Tech (B.Sc), LE-Pharm and Integrated MBA Programmes is going to start from 5th October 2021.”

“Notice of web-based counselling for other courses will be published soon,” the notice added.

Candidates have been asked to visit OJEE websites (www.ojee.nic.in / www.odishajee.com) for detailed schedule, seat matrix and counselling Brochure.