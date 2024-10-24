Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) authorities have directed candidates who participated in the MBBS/BDS counselling till the third round to report to their final allotted colleges between October 24 and 26. This directive comes even as the region braces for the impact of Cyclone Dana.

Manorama Mohanty, Director of the Regional Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar, has confirmed that the severe cyclonic storm is expected to make landfall between Puri and Sagar Island, close to Bhitarkanika and Dhamara in Odisha, during the night of October 24th to the morning of October 25th. Despite the cyclone, the reporting dates for the candidates remain unchanged.

Candidates are required to physically report to their final allotted colleges to complete the admission process. Those who have been upgraded in the latest round must report with their revised bond.

Freshly allotted candidates in the upgradation round are instructed to report at the OJEE Cell in Gandamunda, Bhubaneswar, on October 26th between 10 AM and 4 PM. Failure to report within the specified timeframe will result in the cancellation of their allotment, and the vacant seats will be considered for the stray vacancy round counselling.

Authorities have emphasized the importance of adhering to safety measures due to the impending cyclone. “We urge all candidates to prioritize their safety and follow the guidelines issued by local authorities,” said an OJEE official.

The IMD continues to monitor Cyclone Dana closely and will provide updates as the situation evolves. Candidates and their families are advised to stay informed through official channels and take necessary precautions.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...