OJEE Application Submission Date Extended Again; New Exam Centres Added

Bhubaneswar: The application submission date for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2021 has been extended once again, informed OJEE Chairman on Monday.

Meanwhile, the last date for submission of online application forms for all the courses under OJEE 2021 has been extended up to July 30. The last date for fees payment is up to August 2, 2021 (11.59 PM).

Earlier, the last date to apply for OJEE was extended from July 26 to July 30.

The Odisha government has now added 9 new places within the State to the existing places for online examination centres. With this, OJEE – 2021 is going to be conducted in all 30 districts of the State.

The nine new places include- Bhawanipatna, Nabarangpur, Boudh, Nuapada, Deogarh, Puri, Kendrapara, Malkangiri and Sonepur.

Three places outside Odisha- Patna, Ranchi and Kolkata- have also been added for the conduct of OJEE 2021.

OJEE is conducted for admissions into various B.Pharm/MBA, MCA, M.Tech, M.Arch, Integrated MBA, and lateral entry to B.Tech, B.Pharma courses both in government and private universities as well as colleges in Odisha.