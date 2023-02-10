OJEE 2023 online form fill up from today

Bhubaneswar: The online registration process for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) – 2023 is all set to commence today. Candidates can fill up the application forms online through OJEE website (www.ojee.nic.in).

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) – 2023 will tentatively be conducted during the first and second week of May, 2023 for admission to B.Pharm/MCA/M.Sc. (Comp. Sc) /MBA/ Int. MBA / B. CAT / M.Tech / M.Tech (Part-Time) / M.Arch/M Plan/ M.Pharm and Lateral Entry to B.Tech/ B.Pharm Courses in Government and Private Universities and Colleges of Odisha.

The Entrance Examination will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for all the courses.

The authorities further informed that outside state candidates are not eligible for admission in Government Colleges in Odisha, but they are eligible for admission in Private Colleges as per Odisha Government rule.

“For Admission to B.Tech/B.Arch/B.Plan/Int. MSc and MBBS/BDS/BAMS/BHMS courses in Government and Private Colleges of Odisha, candidates have to appear and qualify in JEE (MAIN)-2023/NEET (UG)-2023 conducted by National Testing Agency, Govt. of India),” the OJEE chairman added.