OJEE 2023 counselling starts from today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee will begin OJEE 2023 counselling registration from today onwards.

The counseling will be done in three phases. The students need to do registration followed by locking and filling by July 14. Then seats will be allotted. The admission process will continue till August 14.

Though the result has been declared before a month, the counseling is yet to be conducted. Several students have expressed their dissatisfaction over it as doubts are creeping in among them about their careers.